Police: Carjacker sits on driver, leads officers on chase

EWING, N.J. (AP) — A man forced his way into a vehicle, sat on the woman in the driver's seat and drove off, pinning her while leading officers on a chase that began in New Jersey and ended in Pennsylvania, police said.

Tomasz Dymek, 31, of Queens, New York, was soliciting money Thursday in a drug store parking lot when a 66-year-old woman gave him $1, Ewing police said.

“Dymek was not satisfied with the dollar so he forced his way into the victim’s vehicle and drove from the lot, sitting on top of her in the driver’s seat,” police said in a news release.

The woman remained pinned under Dymek as he drove and she was unable to access the brake, authorities said.

Callers alerted police, who pursued the vehicle into Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, where it became disabled.

Police arrested Dymek as he fled on foot. He faces criminal and motor vehicle charges. It could not be determined if he had a lawyer.

The woman, whose name was not released, was not seriously injured.