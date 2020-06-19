Possible coronavirus exposure followed in Greenbrier church

GREENBRIER, WV (WDBJ) - The Greenbrier County Health Department is following a possible COVID exposure in a church, at least the second in the area.

Health officials say everyone in attendance has been notified by the church, which has not been identified, and anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to seek testing and self-isolate.

Meanwhile, the number of positive coronavirus test results stemming from an outbreak outbreak at the Gray Stone Baptist Church stands at 34. The health department says there appears to be community transmission related to the outbreak, so the public is urged to wear masks in public and be vigilant about social distancing.

Most patients experienced mild to moderate symptoms, while some were asymptomatic. One patient was hospitalized.

The church and Greenbrier County Health Department have tried to reach everyone from the church, but have not been successful due to lack of, or incorrect, phone numbers. The Greenbrier Health Department encourages members of the church community to get tested by reaching out to them or the health department.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.