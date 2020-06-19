Radford cat born without fully developed spine

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A cat in Radford was born with spina bifida, but even though he can’t use his back legs, he has no trouble showing off to the cameras.

Bran, a six-month-old kitten, was born without a fully developed spine.

His owner frequently adopts animals with disabilities, but said if Bran could talk, he’d say, “What disabilities?”

His owner hopes to get him a wheelchair when he’s fully grown.

