Radford cat born without fully developed spine
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A cat in Radford was born with spina bifida, but even though he can’t use his back legs, he has no trouble showing off to the cameras.
Bran, a six-month-old kitten, was born without a fully developed spine.
His owner frequently adopts animals with disabilities, but said if Bran could talk, he’d say, “What disabilities?”
His owner hopes to get him a wheelchair when he’s fully grown.
