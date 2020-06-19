Advertisement

RISES grant to help small businesses in Floyd County

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

Small businesses in Floyd County may be eligible for funding through a new grant program.

Floyd RISES was created by the board of supervisors with funds from the CARES Act at its June 9 meeting.

The board wants to help businesses that had at least a 20 percent reduction in revenue during March, April and May of the pandemic this year compared to last.

The Community and Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin said they want this funding to be flexible for folks to reimburse them for expenses they’ve already had.

“They don’t have to spend even more money to be able to get this,” Martin said. “They can pay them back for some money they’ve already spent, that way then they will already have this money in their hands and they can spend it for the most critical thing going forward to help them stay in business.”

The board allocated $250,000 for the program and may be able to allocate more funds in the future. Businesses with up to 20 full-time employees will get $500 per person, and $333.33 for each additional employee up to 50.

The application for the grant goes live next Thursday on the county’s economic development website: https://yesfloydva.org/

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Employee dies at BWXT facility in Lynchburg

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The company, while not releasing details, said the incident did not involve any release of radioactive material and there is no risk to the public or the environment.

News

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Spanish Newscast June 18, 2020

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By AP
The outbreak occurs as Florida has experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19.

News

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Bahr
The AMC plan hit a nerve for many on Thursday and #boycottAMC quickly became a trending topic on Twitter.

Latest News

News

Reports: TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer
The TSA said in a statement Friday that it has followed guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in deciding protection standards for workers.

News

Roanoke organizations collaborate for Juneteenth community cleanup

Updated: 53 minutes ago
“It is about freedom but it’s also about much more, it’s about resiliency. It’s about being a positive impact, being the person to build bridges."

News

Sheriff’s deputies leave after staging at Pepsi plant in Hollins

Updated: 1 hour ago
No roads in the area were closed.

News

NCAA: No championships in states with Confederate symbol

Updated: 1 hours ago
The expanded policy means even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.

News

Radford cat born without fully developed spine

Updated: 2 hours ago
His owner frequently adopts animals with disabilities, but said if Bran could talk, he’d say, “What disabilities?”

News

Rapper Hurricane Chris charged with murder in fatal shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
The rapper released multiple albums and is best known for the song "A Bay Bay," which went platinum in 2007.