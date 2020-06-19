RISES grant to help small businesses in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

Small businesses in Floyd County may be eligible for funding through a new grant program.

Floyd RISES was created by the board of supervisors with funds from the CARES Act at its June 9 meeting.

The board wants to help businesses that had at least a 20 percent reduction in revenue during March, April and May of the pandemic this year compared to last.

The Community and Economic Development Director Lydeana Martin said they want this funding to be flexible for folks to reimburse them for expenses they’ve already had.

“They don’t have to spend even more money to be able to get this,” Martin said. “They can pay them back for some money they’ve already spent, that way then they will already have this money in their hands and they can spend it for the most critical thing going forward to help them stay in business.”

The board allocated $250,000 for the program and may be able to allocate more funds in the future. Businesses with up to 20 full-time employees will get $500 per person, and $333.33 for each additional employee up to 50.

The application for the grant goes live next Thursday on the county’s economic development website: https://yesfloydva.org/

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.