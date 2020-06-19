Roanoke courts resume normal functions, jury trials still prohibited

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia is slowly and cautiously reopening. That includes our court systems, which are moving out of the most strict judicial orders.

But not everything is back to normal. One of our local judges is working to find out how to get us there.

“I think for the whole courthouse and legal community,” said Judge David Carson, “it has been a challenge.”

Judge Carson oversees the 23rd Judicial Circuit, in which time is balanced between waiting out a pandemic and keeping an eye on rights to speedy trial.

“So I think trying to walk that fine wire between keeping a system working, doing so safely and balancing constitutional rights which we are sworn to uphold, once again going back to that word, has been challenging,” he said.

Carson said so far, the courts in this circuit have not had any issues as it related to speedy trial, largely crediting Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell for his efforts. And now, the strictest judicial orders from the Virginia’s Supreme Court are easing as Virginia begins to reopen. During the height of the orders, court proceedings were largely limited to emergency services for mostly criminal or juvenile and domestic matters.

During this time, Carson said the courts have realized the great important in technology. He said the court clerk, Brenda Hamilton, worked to bring the courtrooms and staff online with technologies like video conferencing, such as WebEx, for court proceedings. These things, Carson believes, could likely outlast the pandemic.

Carson said Roanoke City has missed just one Grand Jury session and each subsequent Grand Jury has been modified to space out jurors in a courtroom. During one Grand Jury, he said the number of jurors was reduced from its typical seven to only six jurors. Jurors they called to serve were not forced to participate. Plus, they’ve worked to reduce the number of witnesses, mainly law enforcement officers, to reduce the number of people in the courtroom.

“So one witness handled the entire proceeding,” he said. “It was really well thought out.”

While the pandemic has been a trial for society, society won’t be able to try someone here by a petit jury until a host of questions are answered. Carson is on a recently-formed statewide commission to figure out how to bring back the still-prohibited jury trial, which requires a jury of 12 people.

“We’re still coming up with questions that we need to answer as opposed to answering questions we’re coming up with,” Carson said.

Carson said full reopening and future proceedings are likely to vary between circuits and even courthouses themselves, which are often helped and hindered in their effort to social distance by their infrastructure.

While victims, defendants and families of both await for the wheels of justice to turn as they did pre-pandemic, Carson promises their best effort.

“And we certainly are all doing the best we can to not only keep it moving but to do so in a way that keeps everybody safe and healthy.”

