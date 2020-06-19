Roanoke NAACP Youth Council hosts Juneteenth march

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke NAACP Youth Council held a march and rally Friday to observe Juneteenth and fight for justice for those killed due to police brutality.

They began peacefully lining up on Gainsboro Road and marched to the Martin Luther King Jr. statue near downtown Roanoke. After the march, Roanoke’s Mayor and Police Chief shared remarks on the importance of observing Juneteenth.

“Youth should be very aware of what’s going on right now because we are the next leaders in America, and there’s a lot of crazy things going on right now and everyone has different beliefs, and I think people should speak out,” Kameron Washington-Brown, First Vice-President of the Roanoke Youth NAACP Council, said.

This march comes after Roanoke’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference chapter canceled their annual Juneteenth event due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.