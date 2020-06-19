Roanoke NAACP Youth Council plans Rally for Justice on Juneteenth

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke has been filled recently with marches, protests and demonstrations for the Black Lives Matter movement. Friday, a younger crowd will take to the streets to mark the Juneteenth holiday.

“Change just doesn’t occur overnight, so it’s really up to us, the younger generation to make this generational change,” said Uyen Tran, 17. Tran and London Paige, 16, are friends and members of Roanoke’s NAACP Youth Council. Paige is the council’s Second Vice President and Chair of the freedom fund committee and the membership committee.

They’ve organized a Rally for Justice, a peaceful march by youth for youth that will take them from the historic Lawson building to the MLK Statue downtown. “We’re hoping that people’s main takeaway is just that they have a support system that will always back them and hopefully they join the support system is the main focus,” Paige said. “

But they want to do more than march. “Obviously you know because we are the ones who are going to inherit this world and inherit, you know, everything that’s going on currently, so I feel that our voices are being heard and I think other people think our voices are important as well,” she explained. Tran and Paige say the council is focused on justice but, being students themselves, they say education is key. “We don’t know as much especially about our own history as we thought we did so that has really pushed me to kind of learn more about my history,” Paige said.

While looking to the past, they’re hoping to shape their future by working to turn marchers into members. “That’s always nice to see other peoples input from different backgrounds,” Tran said, “because we’re all open to that.” The NAACP Youth Rally will begin Friday at 3 p.m. There will be youth speakers from various organizations and performances. Face masks will be required.

