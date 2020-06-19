Roanoke organizations collaborate for Juneteenth community cleanup

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The beautiful weather Friday morning afforded some locals the chance to celebrate Juneteenth in service.

Members and leaders from several Roanoke organizations collaborated for a community cleanup near the Villa Heights Recreation Center.

Humble Hustle, ReFresh Roanoke, Trifecta and BMOR, the recently formed Black Millennials of Roanoke, led the effort.

Robyn Mitchell of BMOR and Trifecta said they wanted to spend Juneteenth serving the community in a positive way.

“It is about freedom but it’s also about much more, it’s about resiliency. It’s about being a positive impact, being the person to build bridges,” she said. “So we hope people will take the idea of Juneteenth and carry it forward not just for today but the future and going forward.”

Mitchell said everyone was told to practice social distancing and wear their masks.

Douglas Pitzer with Humble Hustle said it was his first time ever celebrating Juneteenth.

“And since the protests, we’ve been trying to come about productive ways of improving our communities ourselves,” he said. “And this was one of the most tangible methods that we could do immediately.”

Bishop J.L. Jackson of ReFresh Roanoke said collaboration with like minded organizations take ideas and brings them to the street level.

“That our people in our community, citizens can see that we are much more than our organizations behind four walls,” he said. “But we’re in the community, doing things that are impacting not just us but also them.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.