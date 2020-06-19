2-year-old fatally shot at Alleghany County campground

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Officials with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at 2-year-old was fatally shot. The call came in around 6:30 a.m.

EARLIER: The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting of a child at Moomaw Lake.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at Morris Hill campground.

No information has been released about the condition or age of the child, or circumstances of the shooting.

