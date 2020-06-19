Space Station & satellite viewing times

The International Space Station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn’t have flashing lights or change direction. It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane (airplanes generally fly at about 600 miles per hour; the space station flies at 17,500 miles per hour).

Get the upcoming viewing time below, and be sure to click the blue button for “More Sightings. Data comes from NASA’s Spot the Station and will typically only show the best sighting times greater than 1 minute.

WHAT DOES ALL THIS MEAN?

Time is when the sighting opportunity will begin in your local time zone. All sightings will occur within a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset. This is the optimum viewing period as the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts against the darker sky.

Visible is the maximum time period the space station is visible before crossing back below the horizon.

Max Height is measured in degrees (also known as elevation). It represents the height of the space station from the horizon in the night sky. The horizon is at zero degrees, and directly overhead is ninety degrees. If you hold your fist at arm’s length and place your fist resting on the horizon, the top will be about 10 degrees.

Appears is the location in the sky where the station will be visible first. This value, like maximum height, also is measured in degrees from the horizon. The letters represent compass directions -- N is north, WNW is west by northwest, and so on.

Disappears represents where in the night sky the International Space Station will leave your field of view.

SPACE STATION FACTS

You would have to cross North America 135 times to travel a distance equal to that traveled by the ISS in one day (about the distance to the moon and back).

It takes the ISS 90 minutes to circle the Earth as it travels at 4.8 miles (7.7 km) per second.

An acre of solar panels provieds 75-90 kilowats of power to the ISS

There are 52 computers aboard the Space Station to control its systems

There are 8 miles of wires that connect the electrical systems

An astronaut typical lives and works about 6 months on the ISS

