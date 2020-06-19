Starr Hill opens Lynchburg location after delay

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Starr Hill opened up its Lynchburg location Friday.

They had planned to open by Memorial Day but had delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are recommending people make reservations before they come in.

Staff will also wear masks and gloves and will continuously wipe down high-volume surfaces.

“The outpour of support from the community has just been tremendous and humbling and it’s just great. We were so ready to do this and we’re excited to have people come through our doors,” said Dan Powers, general manager.

They’re using disposable cups and have QR codes on table tops for virtual menu access.

