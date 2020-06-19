More than an inch of rain in less than 30 minutes in Roanoke as soggy pattern continues
Watch for localized downpours along with gusty wind
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Storms are starting to develop and will be scattered to numerous through early this evening. After sunset, showers should shrink in coverage. We don’t have quite as much moisture to work with, so downpours would be more localized than a widespread rain. If you’re planning a trip to the drive-in or an evening stroll, you should have some dry breaks toward sunset.
SEVERE WEATHER IMPACTS
- Slow-moving showers with torrential downpours may lead to localized flash flooding during the evening commute
- Storms with dangerous lightning are possible
- An isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts may topple trees
Rainfall rates were so impressive that 1.23″ of rain fell from 2:21pm to 2:54pm at the Roanoke-Blacksburg airport Friday afternoon.
SATURDAY
We’ll end up with a few sunny breaks, but that will help fire off more showers and thunderstorms. Once again any storms that do develop could contain some heavier rainfall. This could also lead to some localized flooding issues. Our high returns to the low to mid 80s.
Severe Weather Resources
FATHER’S DAY
Mostly sunny conditions return with increasing temperatures and humidity. We pick up a 30% chance of a few afternoon showers and storms. Our high will climb into the mid to upper 80s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny and hot with a good chance of some afternoon storms. The high climbs into the mid and upper 80s.
TUESDAY
A mix of sun and clouds with scattered afternoon storms likely. High 88.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.