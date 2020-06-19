More than an inch of rain in less than 30 minutes in Roanoke as soggy pattern continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Storms are starting to develop and will be scattered to numerous through early this evening. After sunset, showers should shrink in coverage. We don’t have quite as much moisture to work with, so downpours would be more localized than a widespread rain. If you’re planning a trip to the drive-in or an evening stroll, you should have some dry breaks toward sunset.

SEVERE WEATHER IMPACTS

Slow-moving showers with torrential downpours may lead to localized flash flooding during the evening commute

Storms with dangerous lightning are possible

An isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts may topple trees

Rainfall rates were so impressive that 1.23″ of rain fell from 2:21pm to 2:54pm at the Roanoke-Blacksburg airport Friday afternoon.

Almost half an inch of rain in under 10 minutes at the Roanoke airport. That's a lot of water in a short amount of time when conditions are already saturated! #Rain #flooding https://t.co/5NScD1L33t pic.twitter.com/lbbNTBphew — NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) June 19, 2020

SATURDAY

We’ll end up with a few sunny breaks, but that will help fire off more showers and thunderstorms. Once again any storms that do develop could contain some heavier rainfall. This could also lead to some localized flooding issues. Our high returns to the low to mid 80s.

FATHER’S DAY

Mostly sunny conditions return with increasing temperatures and humidity. We pick up a 30% chance of a few afternoon showers and storms. Our high will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Your Father's Day forecast is looking nice by Sunday. (WDBJ)

MONDAY

Partly sunny and hot with a good chance of some afternoon storms. The high climbs into the mid and upper 80s.

TUESDAY

A mix of sun and clouds with scattered afternoon storms likely. High 88.

The first week of summer is looking hot and muggy with afternoon storms. (WDBJ)

