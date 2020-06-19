Stormwater Clean Award goes to First Team Volkswagen project

HOLLINS, Va. (WDBJ) - The First Team Volkswagen project on Peters Creek Road is the first 2020 recipient of the Stormwater Clean Award.

That’s according to the Roanoke County Department of Development Services.

A statement by Roanoke County said First Team Volkswagen and its grading contractor, Jeff Holt of Holt, Inc., “have taken the land-disturbing activities seriously on this project by properly installing and maintaining the required erosion and sediment controls and stormwater management measures shown on the approved plan.”

The county said the work has remained in compliance throughout the construction process, helping to minimize the amount of sediment-laden stormwater runoff leaving the site, thus reducing impacts to downstream-receiving waterways.

County officials said development is difficult when it comes to stormwater runoff because of steep slopes and highly erodible soils. That’s what led to Roanoke County implementing the Contractor Appreciation Program, to recognize contractors who conduct “exemplary work within the County to protect its natural water resources. "

Roanoke County inspectors submit candidate projects to a selection committee that meets monthly to evaluate the projects for recognition. Selected projects display a Stormwater Clean Award banner at the project site until the work is complete.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.