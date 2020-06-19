Summer Solstice to happen online Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Blacksburg’s traditional kickoff-to-summer event has been canceled in person, but Saturday, it will pivot to a virtual celebration.

Summer Solstice will feature an online marketplace, housing arts and crafts vendors, as well as six street performers.

Musicians will play at various locations downtown Saturday, and will all be broadcast on Downtown Blacksburg Inc.‘s Facebook live.

Event coordinators are excited to still offer a chance for folks to celebrate the change of season.

“This simple version of an online Summer Solstice, albeit simple, it is something that we are excited to still be able to offer and it’s one of the things that DBI has always taken pride in,” Executive Director Casey Jenkins.

Businesses downtown and vendors will be offering their deals and discounts through this online festival.

This is the 13th annual event and Downtown Blacksburg, Inc.‘s second largest event of the year.

