VA COVID positive test percentage continues to drop; 56,793 cases reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 56,793 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning.

That’s up from 56,238 cases reported Thursday, a 555-case increase. 2,481 of the cases are reported as “probable.”

There are 1,602 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,586 reported Thursday, and 5,797 people have been hospitalized. 509,930 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.1 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.2 percent reported Thursday

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

