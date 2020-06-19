VA Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:

10-11-18-24-34

(ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)

11-13-18-19-30

(eleven, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty)

02-29-30-37-41, Cash Ball: 3

(two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

1-5-6

(one, five, six)

5-4-9

(five, four, nine)

8-2-0-9

(eight, two, zero, nine)

9-2-5-5

(nine, two, five, five)

Estimated jackpot: $25 million