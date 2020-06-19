VA Lottery
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
10-11-18-24-34
(ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-four)
11-13-18-19-30
(eleven, thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty)
02-29-30-37-41, Cash Ball: 3
(two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
5-4-9
(five, four, nine)
8-2-0-9
(eight, two, zero, nine)
9-2-5-5
(nine, two, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million