Virginia Daybook

Friday, Jun. 19 7:30 PM Dem Rep. Bobby Scott takes part in criminal justice reform panel - Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott takes part in a virtual criminal justice reform panel discussion at the Democratic Party of Virginia's 2020 state convention. Other speakers include state Attorney General Mark Herring, State Reps. Charniele Herring and Jennifer Carroll Foy, and Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor

Weblinks: http://www.bobbyscott.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbobbyscott

Contacts: Tommy Keefe, tommy@onecommonwealthva.com

Friday, Jun. 19 - Sunday, Jun. 21 CANCELED: The Nation's Gun Show - CANCELED: The Nation's Gun Show * Rescheduled from April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 47 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions, though South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed today as 'Juneteenth Day' in the state for 2020

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 19 9:00 AM CarMax Inc: Q1 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Celeste Gunter / Katharine Kenny, CarMax Inc Investor Relations, celeste_gunter@carmax.com, 1 804 935 4597

Friday, Jun. 19 CarMax Inc: Q1 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/CarMax

Contacts: Celeste Gunter / Katharine Kenny, CarMax Inc Investor Relations, celeste_gunter@carmax.com, 1 804 935 4597

CORPORATE DATA

Saturday, Jun. 20 Dominion Energy: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.dom.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=110481&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/DominionEnergy

Contacts: Kristy Babcock, Dominion Energy Investor Relations, Kristy.R.Babcock@dom.com, 1 804 819 2492