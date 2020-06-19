Advertisement

Virginia Tech Professor talks history of Juneteenth

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday is Juneteenth--a holiday that celebrates the freedom of slaves. WDBJ7 spoke with a history professor at Virginia Tech to find out more about the history of this day.

Juneteenth started in Galveston, Texas. June 19, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger announced general order number 3, proclaiming slaves in Texas are free.

“He’s enforcing Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation,” Lucien Holness, an Assistant Professor of History at Virginia Tech, said. He knows a lot about Juneteenth and its origins, and he teaches classes on African American History.

Holness says it's important to note that emancipation didn't happen all in one day.

“Depending on where you are in the south, African Americans will commemorate emancipation based off of different days because emancipation is not just one event, one moment, but it comes at several different moments,” he said.

Since the 1860s, African Americans have found ways to celebrate the various days of emancipation. In the 1870s, Holness says a Black newspaper reported Americans were advocating for a singular holiday. They lobbied Congress to support a version of Juneteenth. And in the 1970s in Texas, a black congressman proposed the holiday, and Texas became the first state to recognize it.

“These celebrations of emancipation in the south are important for community building, for these narratives of emancipation, promoting these stories of emancipation, and also demonstrating black progress in the years after emancipation,” Holness said.

This year, Americans are observing the holiday with protests instead of picnics, and they are pushing for Juneteenth to become a national holiday.

“To recognize and honor black contributions and a way for us to start a conversation and dialogue thinking about race, and social justice, and how we can bring about a more equitable and just society,” Holness said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Potential housing crisis looms as states lift eviction freezes

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Renters in 42 states have been protected under eviction moratoriums, postponing rent payments as the economy stutters due to COVID-19.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

News

Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit along Rt. 460 in Lynchburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The pedestrian was hit just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

News

VDH: 57,443 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,607 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
5,807 people have been hospitalized. 528,914 tests have been conducted, with a 7% positive rate over the last week.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Latest News

News

Spanish newscast June 19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Radford City Schools student wins competitive state scholarship

Updated: 11 hours ago
Amber Duncan won the Granville Meade Scholarship for region seven this week.

News

Rec league cuts threaten sports for thousands of Roanoke City kids

Updated: 11 hours ago
Up until now, the city has provided these rec clubs with referees, scorekeepers, scheduling help, and more

News

Summer Solstice virtual festivities for Downtown Blacksburg

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Status of funds for rec clubs during pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports

News

Radford silent march and protest

Updated: 12 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports