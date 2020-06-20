AEP works to control flooding at Smith Mountain Lake from rain events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s explained in a model at the Smith Mountain Project Visitor Center, and the premise is simple. The Smith Mountain Dam, owned by AEP, controls the amount of water that flows downstream, and by doing so, power is created.

“And on a normal day we can pump the water back to Smith Mountain to generate the power, but during high water events, we have a limit on how much water we can generate, we can only overcome flood control, and make sure we’re not pumping too much water downstream,” said George Porter, a communications consultant for AEP.

But just this week alone, we saw around 5 inches of rain. While predictions can be made on how much to either release or hold back, getting 100 percent accuracy isn’t always realistic.

“The only issue or concern that we have is that if we get a river or a rain prediction and it’s vastly incorrect in a short amount of time, for example if they tell us we’re going to get a half an inch of rain in 6 hours and it ends up being 3 inches of rain in 6 hours, that’s hard to manage,” said Porter.

At normal full pond, Smith Mountain is at 795 feet. It rose a full foot above that Thursday, and will hopefully be down to normal level again Friday night.

The direction that water flows though and how quickly it's flowing is the most important factor.

“Anytime we release water, anytime we lower the lake level at Smith Mountain it has to go into Leesville and from Leesville the only place it can go is downstream to Altavista,” said Porter.

Altavista has a much lower flood level. It typically stays at 2 to 3 feet, and although its been at around 17 feet the last two days, the dam protected it from getting up to 25 feet. AEP asks for homeowners on the lake to stay patient while the water levels return to normal.

