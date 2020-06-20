Advertisement

Barren Belmont Stakes goes to Tiz the Law

All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line in front of an empty grandstand to win the152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Tiz the Law (8), with jockey Manny Franco up, crosses the finish line in front of an empty grandstand to win the152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiz the Law has won an unprecedented Belmont Stakes, claiming victory at the first race of a rejiggered Triple Crown schedule in front of eerily empty grandstands.

The 3-year-old colt from upstate New York charged to the lead turning for home Saturday and now can set his sights on the Sept. 5 Kentucky Derby and Oct. 3 Preakness. All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Belmont, usually the series capper, was initially scheduled for June 6.

Tiz the Law gave New York a hometown champion in its first major sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic seized the area. 

Latest News

News

Saturday June 20th Night FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
The department says a realtor was assaulted Saturday at an open house.

News

Franklin County church hosts Unity in the Community Prayer Vigil

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They shared messages of peace, love and unity.

News

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name

Updated: 8 hours ago
The treat was patented by Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover in 1922, according to Smithsonian Magazine

News

Should Confederate symbols be removed?

Updated: 8 hours ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

Latest News

News

Virginia Democrats hold virtual convention

Updated: 8 hours ago
They heard from state and national party leaders, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Biden.

News

Kionte Spencer vigil

Updated: 8 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ann Taylor reports

News

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bob Hallmark
The iconic “Aunt Jemima” has long-standing ties with the city of Hawkins, and a goodwill ambassador named “Lillian Richard.”

News

Custom guitar from Prince’s 1980s prime sells for $563,500

Updated: 13 hours ago
His Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar went Friday for much more than the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch

News

Six staffers setting up for Pres. Trump rally Saturday test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members setting up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.