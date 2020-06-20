Advertisement

Beyoncé drops surprise single ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

This year’s celebration has taken on a special significance due to sweeping protests over the police killing of George Floyd last month.
MGN/CNN
MGN/CNN(KALB)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises in the form a new single called “Black Parade.” The singer’s website says the song released late Friday will benefit Black-owned small businesses.

It arrived on Juneteenth, an annual celebration of African Americans’ liberation from slavery. This year’s celebration has taken on a special significance due to sweeping protests over the police killing of George Floyd last month.

It’s the latest surprise release from the singer, who along with husband Jay-Z released the nine-track album “Everything Is Love” in 2018 with no notice, and dropped her album “Beyoncé” as a surprise in 2013.

Latest News

News

Saturday June 20th Night FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
The department says a realtor was assaulted Saturday at an open house.

News

Franklin County church hosts Unity in the Community Prayer Vigil

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They shared messages of peace, love and unity.

News

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name

Updated: 8 hours ago
The treat was patented by Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover in 1922, according to Smithsonian Magazine

News

Should Confederate symbols be removed?

Updated: 8 hours ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

Latest News

News

Virginia Democrats hold virtual convention

Updated: 8 hours ago
They heard from state and national party leaders, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Biden.

News

Kionte Spencer vigil

Updated: 8 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ann Taylor reports

News

Barren Belmont Stakes goes to Tiz the Law

Updated: 9 hours ago
All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bob Hallmark
The iconic “Aunt Jemima” has long-standing ties with the city of Hawkins, and a goodwill ambassador named “Lillian Richard.”

News

Custom guitar from Prince’s 1980s prime sells for $563,500

Updated: 13 hours ago
His Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar went Friday for much more than the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch

News

Six staffers setting up for Pres. Trump rally Saturday test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members setting up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.