Four candidates vie for Democratic nomination in 5th District primary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -You’ve probably seen the television commercials in a 5th District Democratic campaign that features four candidates.

“I’ve been able to live the American dream in this country by being the first in my family to graduate from college,” R.D. Huffstetler told WDBJ7.

“I have pressed the red and the green button as a county supervisor and a school board chair,” said John Lesinski.

“I have been working in the trenches, doing the hard work of making change,” added Clair Russo.

“The top line on me is that I’m a doctor and a lawyer, and an educator at the University of Virginia,” said Cameron Webb.

For Democrats, it could be a difficult choice among four candidates with strong experience and credentials.

Huffstetler stressed his rural up-bringing, and connection with working class values.

“I’ve really come to believe that we need people in politics with a story from the working class, so we can stand up for the working class,” Huffstetler said. “And I think that’s been lost in our nation’s capital. And I want to get back there and try to make people’s lives better.”

Lesinski cited his elective experience, and ability to reach across the aisle.

“We’re going to need leadership. We’re going to need people with experience. We’re going to need people who have vision, and have a track record of getting things done,” Lesinski said.

Russo said she has never shied away from a tough fight.

“I am ready to do this job on day one. And I am the fighter that we need in Congress to make the voices of this district heard,” Russo said.

And Webb said his work as an M.D. and an expert on public policy gives him a unique perspective.

“I bring a depth of expertise on an issue that’s critical right now. And so I’m not going there to press a button yes or no, yea or nay, I’m going there to help lead the charge,” Webb said.

5th District voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

