Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post editorial board is calling on Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder to change his football club’s name. Under the headline, “Change the name of the Washington NFL team. Now,” the newspaper says in an editorial posted online Friday that if Snyder won’t switch the nickname, the professional football league itself ought to do so. The Post says, “This should be an easy call" and urges Snyder or the NFL to "get on the right side of history.” Snyder has owned the team since 1999 and steadfastly refused to consider a change to the nickname.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have removed a statue of former owner Calvin Griffith at Target Field, citing racist remarks he made in 1978. Griffith moved the Washington Senators to Minnesota for the 1961 season, and the team was renamed the Twins. During a 1978 speech to a Waseca Lions club, Griffith said he decided to do make the move “when I found out you only had 15,000 blacks here." The team says it “cannot remain silent and continue ignoring the racist comments." And in Washington, D.C., the agency that manages RFK Stadium removed a statue of a former Redskins owner, George Preston Marshall, who resisted integrating the team.

UNDATED (AP) — Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. The 3-year-old colt is the early 6-5 favorite. The Belmont is kicking off the Triple Crown series for the first time. No fans or owners will be at the New York track for the $1 million race that is being run at a shorter distance this year. Tiz the Law is bidding to be the first New York-bred horse in 138 years to win.

UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies said five players tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team’s spring complex. At least four teams in Florida and Arizona had already closed their camps. The moves came while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to start the season. They had hoped to begin a second round of spring training by next weekend.