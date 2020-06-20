Advertisement

‘I’m just here to do my job,’ imperiled prosecutor says

Geoffrey Berman is defying Attorney General William Barr, who abruptly acted hours earlier to oust the prosecutor
Geoffrey S. Berman, United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, arrives to his office in New York on Saturday, June 20, 2020. The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Berman who is overseeing key prosecutions of President Donald Trump's allies and an investigation of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. But Berman said he was refusing to leave his post and his ongoing investigations would continue.(Kevin Hagen | AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
By Michael Balsamo and Larry Neumeister
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The powerful U.S. attorney in Manhattan who’s been overseeing investigations of President Donald Trump’s allies showed up at his office to work Saturday.

Geoffrey Berman is defying Attorney General William Barr, who abruptly acted hours earlier to oust the prosecutor. Berman tells reporters, “I’m just here to do my job.”

The administration’s push to cast aside Berman has set up an extraordinary political and constitutional clash between the Justice Department and one of the nation’s top districts, which has tried major mob and terrorism cases over the years and is investigating Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. 

