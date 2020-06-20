Advertisement

Owner of Eskimo Pie to change its ‘derogatory’ name

An undated box that originally held Eskimo Fudge Pies.
An undated box that originally held Eskimo Fudge Pies.(ARCHIVES CENTER, NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN HISTORY, SMITHSONIAN INSTITUTION)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of Eskimo Pie is changing its name and marketing of the nearly century-old chocolate-covered ice cream bar. It is the latest brand to reckon with racially charged logos and marketing.

The treat was patented by Christian Kent Nelson of Ohio and his business partner Russell C. Stover in 1922, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Eskimo Pie joins a growing list of brands that are rethinking their marketing in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in recent weeks triggered by the death of George Floyd.

Quaker Oats announced Wednesday that it will retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognizes the character’s origins are “based on a racial stereotype.”

Latest News

News

Saturday June 20th Night FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
The department says a realtor was assaulted Saturday at an open house.

News

Franklin County church hosts Unity in the Community Prayer Vigil

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They shared messages of peace, love and unity.

News

Should Confederate symbols be removed?

Updated: 8 hours ago
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

Latest News

News

Virginia Democrats hold virtual convention

Updated: 8 hours ago
They heard from state and national party leaders, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Biden.

News

Kionte Spencer vigil

Updated: 8 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ann Taylor reports

News

Barren Belmont Stakes goes to Tiz the Law

Updated: 9 hours ago
All three legs of this year’s Triple Crown schedule were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Bob Hallmark
The iconic “Aunt Jemima” has long-standing ties with the city of Hawkins, and a goodwill ambassador named “Lillian Richard.”

News

Custom guitar from Prince’s 1980s prime sells for $563,500

Updated: 13 hours ago
His Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar went Friday for much more than the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch

News

Six staffers setting up for Pres. Trump rally Saturday test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members setting up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.