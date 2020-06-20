Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit along Rt. 460 in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian is fighting for their life after being hit by a vehicle along Rt. 460 in Lynchburg early Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. in the Rt. 460 eastbound merge lane onto Candlers Mountain Road.

The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident call (434) 455-6047.

