Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit along Rt. 460 in Lynchburg

(AP Images)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian is fighting for their life after being hit by a vehicle along Rt. 460 in Lynchburg early Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. in the Rt. 460 eastbound merge lane onto Candlers Mountain Road.

The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident call (434) 455-6047. 

