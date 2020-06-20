Radford City Schools student wins Granville Meade Scholarship

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

This week, Amber Duncan learned the news that she was chosen from Region 7 for this year’s Granville Meade Scholarship. The Virginia Department of Education award is presented to seniors who have excelled tremendously academically, but are unable to attend college due to financial hardships.

“I knew she had a really good shot when we sent her application in because everything she’s done in Radford City Schools and how she’s been such a wonderful student for us,” said Superintendent Rob Graham.

Graham said when he released the news in an email to staff, he received multiple back expressing praise for all of the hard work Duncan has achieved.

“It’s important that you try to keep your head up and keep working hard,” Duncan said. “There are things that are harder than others but seek out help if you need help with a specific subject. There is someone who will always be willing to help you and help you get through this so you can be better and work harder.”

Duncan plans to go to UVA this fall to study Biology and Psychology.

