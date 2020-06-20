Advertisement

Radford City Schools student wins Granville Meade Scholarship

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

This week, Amber Duncan learned the news that she was chosen from Region 7 for this year’s Granville Meade Scholarship. The Virginia Department of Education award is presented to seniors who have excelled tremendously academically, but are unable to attend college due to financial hardships.

“I knew she had a really good shot when we sent her application in because everything she’s done in Radford City Schools and how she’s been such a wonderful student for us,” said Superintendent Rob Graham.

Graham said when he released the news in an email to staff, he received multiple back expressing praise for all of the hard work Duncan has achieved.

“It’s important that you try to keep your head up and keep working hard,” Duncan said. “There are things that are harder than others but seek out help if you need help with a specific subject. There is someone who will always be willing to help you and help you get through this so you can be better and work harder.”

Duncan plans to go to UVA this fall to study Biology and Psychology.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Potential housing crisis looms as states lift eviction freezes

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Renters in 42 states have been protected under eviction moratoriums, postponing rent payments as the economy stutters due to COVID-19.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

News

Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit along Rt. 460 in Lynchburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WDBJ7 Staff
The pedestrian was hit just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

News

VDH: 57,443 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,607 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
5,807 people have been hospitalized. 528,914 tests have been conducted, with a 7% positive rate over the last week.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Latest News

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

Spanish newscast June 19

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Radford City Schools student wins competitive state scholarship

Updated: 11 hours ago
Amber Duncan won the Granville Meade Scholarship for region seven this week.

News

Rec league cuts threaten sports for thousands of Roanoke City kids

Updated: 11 hours ago
Up until now, the city has provided these rec clubs with referees, scorekeepers, scheduling help, and more

News

Summer Solstice virtual festivities for Downtown Blacksburg

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Status of funds for rec clubs during pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
WDBJ7's Eric Miller reports