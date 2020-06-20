Rec league cuts threaten sports for thousands of Roanoke City kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the sound of summer in Roanoke city: the crack of a bat, and a cheer from the stands. But according to Amanda Ashby, Vice President of the South City Recreation Club, it’s a sound that could become a thing of the past.

“I just don’t see it being possible without...Roanoke City continuing the relationships with our rec clubs,” Ashby said Friday.

South City is one of four youth recreation clubs that manage baseball, basketball, football and more for thousands of Roanoke City kids. Typically, the clubs rely on the Parks and Recreation department to provide administrative support. That includes everything from fielding referees to running background checks on volunteers.

Now, that support has been cut.

“For South City, it could be deadly to us,” said Ashby. “Our kids in this area, they’re not going to have anything.”

Not all clubs are in such dire financial straits.

“Hopefully we’re not in that situation. I think we can make it work,” said Ed Sparrow, president of the Greater Southwest Athletics Association.

According to Sparrow, the GSA will still struggle with the logistics of operating without the city’s help. He says securing field and court space could prove especially difficult.

“Like I said, this is all new to us, so I don’t really know,” said Sparrow.

Support for the rec clubs was cut from the latest city budget, approved by City Council on Monday. In total, Parks and Rec cut $80,445 originally intended for the rec clubs.

“You know, all departments were asked to look at things that could possibly be cut, because we have no revenue coming in,” said Parks and Rec spokesperson Stephanie Long. According to Long, Coronavirus forced the department to make some hard choices.

But there is a silver lining: the clubs will still have access to Parks and Rec facilities. “We’re not going to charge them for any field reservations, or fees to line the fields, or fees to use the lights,” she said.

Back at South City, Amanda Ashby says the club will be facing some hard choices of their own. One option to make it through would be to raise fees, currently around $50 per sport. But Ashby says 75% of the kids in her club can’t even pay that much, let alone an increase.

“That’s not fair to my family or the other families in Southeast,” she said.

