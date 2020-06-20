Advertisement

Silent protest and march held in Radford

Published: Jun. 19, 2020
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Friday, folks stood and marched in solidarity, quietly working to build a foundation of love to keep the city moving forward.

Community members gathered outside the public library, to hear guest speakers and take another step toward change.

“I know there are people in a lot of emotional pain and they are very distraught about what is happening in our nation at this time,” said Rev. Corwin Casey of First Baptist Church on Rock Rd.

Casey said it all starts with holding elected officials accountable and getting out to vote.

“They are there to help the city, not themselves,” Casey said.

After listening to four keynote speakers at the library, the group marched in a single file line all the way down Main St. Folks who were passing by paused to hold their fists up in unity as the protesters marched on silently and peacefully.

“There’s a lot of emotions going on, but I felt a togetherness. I’m here for you, you be here for me and we can grow together and walk toward something in our community that we’re proud of,” said speaker Gary Hash II.

Hash emphasizes the importance of building a foundation from love.

“Right now we need love to be our first response,” Hash said. “A lot of times there’s some uncertainty, how do you respond in these times. If you respond with love you can guarantee future progress.”

As the group moved toward the public safety building, police stood by, holding off traffic so they could pass by safely. Mayor David Horton said the protest isn’t where this conversation ends.

“If it ends there, differences don’t typically come out, things don’t change or move forward,” Horton said. “You identify that change you want to see happen, you help make that change happen.”

Driving home what it means to be a participant, not a bystander.

“We must be willing to protect our own territory and it’s going to take everybody to do that,” Casey said.

Horton said the city continues discussion with the city police and sheriff’s office to make sure they reflect the residents. A community engagement position will begin on July 1, something that has been in the works for a few months.

Friday’s event was hosted by the RADical Change Program, a grassroots initiative developed for youth in the city. The group highlights building community and connection for the children targeting at risk youth.

WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports