Six staffers setting up for Pres. Trump rally Saturday test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he leaves a rally Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members setting up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, says that “quarantine procedures” have been initiated and no staff members who tested positive will attend the event. He says no one who had immediate contact with those staffers will attend, either.

Murtaugh says campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign’s safety protocols.

Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security.

