VA Lottery
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:
08-17-24-29-32
(eight, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
06-15-22-24-32
(six, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-two)
20-38-40-47-49, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty, thirty-eight, forty, forty-seven, forty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
11-34-36-52-66, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty-two, sixty-six; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $26 million
3-1-0
(three, one, zero)
3-9-2
(three, nine, two)
8-4-6-1
(eight, four, six, one)
0-9-7-1
(zero, nine, seven, one)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million