VDH: 57,443 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,607 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 57,443 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning. That’s up from 56,793 cases reported Friday.

2,490 of the cases are considered “probable”.

There are 1,607 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up five from Friday, and 5,807 people have been hospitalized. 528,914 tests have been conducted, with a 7% positive rate over the last week. That’s down from the 7.1% rate reported Friday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won't show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day's list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.