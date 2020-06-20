Young people join Kaine for discussion on race

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A discussion of racial justice and discrimination brought together U.S. Senator Tim Kaine and young people from Virginia’s Boys and Girls Clubs.

They met Friday afternoon during a virtual conference.

Kaine was at home in Richmond. Members of the Boys and Girls Clubs joined from across the state.

The hour-long discussion touched on variety of issues, including police reform.

A club member from Newport News named Tierra asked one of the questions.

“What do you feel can be put in place to help African Americans feel safe,” Tierra asked, “when they find themselves in an unexpected encounter with law enforcement?”

“If police departments know that they will be held accountable for reckless behaviors, I think that will lead them to better behaviors, and that should make people feel safer,” Kaine said, “but I think there’s probably a lot of bridge building that we need to do.”

Kaine encouraged the students to remain involved.

On issues before the Senate, he said next week will bring discussion of criminal justice reform, and the week after that - debate about removing confederate names from military bases.

