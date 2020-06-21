Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Assault

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a realtor was assaulted Saturday at an open house.

Deputies responded to an assault call around 1:53 p.m. near Smith Mountain Lake at the Mariners Landing Subdivision in Huddleston, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The realtor was transported to the hospital, but investigators have not released their condition.

No word yet on any suspects in the case.

The Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors is encouraging agents to be extremely cautious when showing properties and advises them to never host an open house alone.

