Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

A day earlier at the same auction, a the Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar that Prince played at the height of his 1980s stardom sold for well over $500,000.
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Grunge became gold as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance months before his death sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.

The 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain played in the band’s rare acoustic performance and subsequent live album was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California.

A day earlier at the same auction, a the Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar that Prince played at the height of his 1980s stardom sold for well over $500,000.  

