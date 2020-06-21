Franklin County church hosts Unity in the Community Prayer Vigil

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

As we face dark times, one church community in Rocky Mount chose to be a light. They shared messages of love, peace and unity inside of Henry Fork Church of the Brethren.

“The world, our nation as we know it, is not doing well right now,” Ronald Coleman, Pastor of Henry Fork Church of the Brethren, said.

He couldn’t just sit and watch. He wanted to do something to make the world a better place.

“We just want to tell people, listen, if you need comfort, if you need support, if you need that place of rest, don’t forget that God’s still here,” Coleman said.

So Coleman organized a ‘Unity in the Community Prayer Vigil.‘ He invited educators and Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton to speak.

”I can tell you, we will come to the table, we will come to the community, we will go out in this community, we will reach across barriers, as a law enforcement agency, to reassure that we want the very best for this community, that we want the very best for our nation,” Sheriff Overton said to the crowd.

Coleman says it was important to include the sheriff's office in Saturday's event.

“We need to know that we are being protected, certainly want to be served, but we want to be protected, so we are concerned about what is our sheriff’s department, what do they have in mind to keep us safe,” Coleman said.

Along with speakers, there was prayer and song.

“I see this as first steps, first steps, this is just the beginning, we just need to keep moving toward the goal,” Jerome Johnson said. He’s a member of the Franklin County Unity in the Community Committee that was created two years ago. This committee helped put on Saturday’s event

“Because we just felt we needed to speak to the issue because we know the church has to be a part of the solution and the church has to step up,” Johnson said.

Coleman added, “We can show people what love looks like.”

