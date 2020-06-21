Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Five graduating seniors at a Virginia high school who attended a modified commencement ceremony at the school have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fredericksburg City Schools Superintendent Marceline Catlett said Friday that the five students at James Monroe High School tested positive for COVID-19, and all five attended graduation ceremonies at the school on Monday. She said the school has been working with the local health department and that the risk of exposure for most students is low. The Free Lance-Star reported that each of the school's 233 graduates had the opportunity to attend individualized ceremonies that were booked in short time slots over a three-day period.

RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — An airport police officer has been charged with trespassing after authorities say witnesses spotted him on a roof with a handgun overlooking the Robert E. Lee memorial in downtown Richmond. Police say they received a call Saturday at about 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of an armed individual on the roof of unoccupied building overlooking the memorial on the city’s famed Monument Avenue. Thirty-eight-year-old Riley O’Shaughnessey, an officer with the Richmond International Airport police, was charged with trespassing. The Lee statue has been a rallying point for protesters and the scene of sometimes violent clashes.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is releasing the names of nursing homes that have had a coronavirus outbreak. The announcement reverses his earlier policy of withholding the information over privacy concerns. Northam announced Friday that he is directing the Virginia Department of Health to release the names on its website. He says the widespread nature of the pandemic makes it less likely that releasing this information would violate someone’s privacy or limit cooperation with a public health investigation. Republicans blasted Northam, saying he had the legal authority to release the names much earlier.

PARTLOW, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man is scheduled to appear in court next week on misdemeanor weapons charges after pointing a rifle at a group of motorcyclists who stopped in his neighborhood. The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the private subdivision of Whelan Ridge Estates last Sunday and were met by a group of men who had pulled off into the subdivision. The men said they did not see a “Private Road No Trespassing” sign when they stopped to rest. Authorities said area resident Dennis Lee Berry pointed a semiautomatic rifle at the motorcyclists and accused them of trespassing.