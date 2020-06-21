Mast General Store sees successful opening weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Mast General Store in downtown Roanoke was open for its first weekend! The store officially opened on Wednesday, June 17th,

The General Manager said she didn’t know what turnout to expect this weekend but was very pleased with the crowd. There was a line out the door for most of the early afternoon Saturday and Sunday.

The GM also said she’s been hearing positive feedback already from folks about the new retail store.

“It feels great, we’re so excited. We were ready to go in April and then we had to shut things down, we were just days a way from opening then, so the staff is back that we had in April, most of them, and we’re all just really excited to be finally open here in downtown,” Olivia King, General Manager of the Mast General Store in Roanoke, said.

Due to COVID-19, all of the store’s staff are wearing face coverings, and they’re continually distracting the fitting rooms and rest rooms.

