Advertisement

Mast General Store sees successful opening weekend

Folks shop at Mast General Store the first weekend its open
Folks shop at Mast General Store the first weekend its open(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Mast General Store in downtown Roanoke was open for its first weekend! The store officially opened on Wednesday, June 17th,

The General Manager said she didn’t know what turnout to expect this weekend but was very pleased with the crowd. There was a line out the door for most of the early afternoon Saturday and Sunday.

The GM also said she’s been hearing positive feedback already from folks about the new retail store.

“It feels great, we’re so excited. We were ready to go in April and then we had to shut things down, we were just days a way from opening then, so the staff is back that we had in April, most of them, and we’re all just really excited to be finally open here in downtown,” Olivia King, General Manager of the Mast General Store in Roanoke, said.

Due to COVID-19, all of the store’s staff are wearing face coverings, and they’re continually distracting the fitting rooms and rest rooms.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's elite Cup Series.

News

While Confederate statues come down, other symbols targeted

Updated: 8 hours ago
Spectators in North Carolina’s capital cheered Sunday morning as work crews finished the job started by protesters Friday night

News

Sunday June 21st Evening FastCast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
Overall in the pandemic, WHO has reported 8,708,008 cases

Latest News

News

Colo. man accused of fatally shooting neighbor after argument over parking

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Colorado woman said her husband was shot and killed in front of their kids after an argument over a parking space in their neighborhood.

News

It's a girl! behind the flames

Updated: 11 hours ago
A family had a clever way to share a special announcement!

News

Three taken to hospital following rollover wreck Sunday in Roanoke County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Pres. Trump campaign

Updated: 11 hours ago
The letter also said, “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either.”

News

UPDATE: Stand-off along Grandview Ave. NW reaches 10 hours, continues into morning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar sells for sky-high $6 million

Updated: 13 hours ago
A day earlier at the same auction, a the Blue Angel Cloud 2 electric guitar that Prince played at the height of his 1980s stardom sold for well over $500,000.