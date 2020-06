ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Roanoke Police are working to end a standoff with a subject they believe to be armed in a home along Grandview Ave. NW near the intersection with Edinburgh Dr. NW.

There are active felony warrants out for the person.

Grandview Ave. NW is blocked off at Durham St. NW.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.