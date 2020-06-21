Plentiful sunshine for Father’s Day with a few PM storms

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fog is not quite as widespread this morning despite skies clearing just enough to see some stars last night. Any of the patchy fog should diminish by mid-morning. The best gift for dad may just be a break in the widespread storms. Partly to mostly sunny conditions return today as we increase the afternoon temperatures and keep the lingering humidity. While most of the day will be dry, we still can’t rule out a few afternoon showers and storms. It appears storm chances will begin west of the Blue Ridge around lunch time and then drift to the east through the afternoon. Any storms will dissipate by the evening. Our highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

A bit warmer with a few afternoon storms possible. (WDBJ7 Weather)

FIRST WEEK OF SUMMER

The first week of summer will certainly feel like it. A cutoff low over the Great Lakes will keep the heat and humidity around through the first half of the week. As showers chances increase, so will the afternoon highs, climbing to near 90° in a few areas near the Piedmont. As far as storm chances go, a slow-moving front will near the area Tuesday and Wednesday bringing the best chance of more numerous showers and storms. We will need to watch the placement carefully, as the ground is still very saturated from last week.

A slow-moving front will bring scattered to numerous storms Tue-Wed. (WDBJ7)

By the end of the week, we’ll ratchet down the rain chances and bring back a few sunny days. We will also be able to shave a few degrees off our afternoon highs, with temperatures near average (84°) heading into the weekend. The one thing that won’t go far is the humidity, with only a slight decrease. [View Comfort Index for this week] At this point the first half of the weekend may begin generally dry, but the stormy pattern may kick-off once again during the final days of June.

BRIGHT SUNRISE/SUNSET ALERT!

A quick heads-up! Sand and dust from the continent of Africa has traveled thousands of miles and will finally make it over the southern United States late in the week. This will provide some incredible sunrises and sunsets for us, and also help to limit tropical development in the Atlantic and Caribbean at least for a short time.

Dust from Africa is travelling thousands of miles and will arrive in our area next week, @wattsupbrent says hopefully this leads to some amazing sunrises and sunsets.



LEARN MORE: https://t.co/a0sUFq4ohh pic.twitter.com/eQUM5IHp2d — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) June 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.