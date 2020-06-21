Positive test percentage for COVID-19 in Virginia continues to drop

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 57,994 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning. That’s up from 57,443 cases reported Saturday, a 551-case increase.

2,490 of the cases are considered “probable”, the same number as Saturday.

There are 1,611 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up four from Saturday, and 5,840 people have been hospitalized. 543,186 tests have been conducted, with a 6.9% positive rate over the last week. That’s down from the 7% rate reported Saturday.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

