ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

A rollover accident along 220SB at Yellow Mountain Rd. left three people in the hospital Sunday, according to Roanoke County emergency officials.

One lane of both 220SB and 220NB is currently open after the two-vehicle crash was called in shortly after 3 p.m.

