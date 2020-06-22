Advertisement

20-hour Roanoke standoff ends peacefully

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A standoff starting Sunday lasted 20 hours as police tried to work with a man inside a home in the northwest part of the city. Police say there were felony warrants out for that man, who has since been identified as John Burch.

The standoff started around 1 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood off Hershberger Road. Police blocked off sections of Grandview Avenue Northwest. There were barricades in place at Huff Lane, Rutgers Street and Speedwell Street.

The long standoff ended peacefully around 10:30 Monday morning. Burch was wanted out of Roanoke County.

Mugshot of John Burch, arrested after Roanoke standoff
Mugshot of John Burch, arrested after Roanoke standoff(Roanoke County Sheriff's Office)

WDBJ7 spoke with neighbors on Edinburgh Drive Northwest, where the standoff took place. Roanoke police strongly advised neighbors to stay inside their homes and told them if they left, they wouldn’t be able to return until the standoff ended.

“I talked to a young officer yesterday just trying to get a feel for what this was, and she told me that if I went outside of the tape, I couldn’t go back to my house, so I better stay in my yard, that they were mostly just trying to protect the neighbors, and she told me that they had evacuated a few,” neighbor Dan Smith said. He lives on Edinburgh Drive in Northwest Roanoke, only three houses away from the standoff.

“It’s surprising how quiet all this has been,” he said.

The events leading up to the 20-hour standoff started in Roanoke County, when police responded to a domestic assault in the 5200 block of Orchard Hill Drive. Officers found a woman at the scene. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Roanoke County Police then started looking for 51-year-old Burch and obtained felony warrants for Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Abduction.

Roanoke City Police found Burch in a home on the 2500 block of Edinburgh Drive, NW. When they tried to arrest him around 1 p.m. Sunday, he barricaded himself inside a house with a gun.

“Kind of freaked me out at first, I didn’t know what to do, so that’s why I decided to stay with neighbors because I felt more safe,” Joshua Patrick, who works and lives nearby, said.

Roanoke City Police Tactical Response Team was called in, along with Roanoke County SWAT and City of Salem Emergency Response.

Around 10:30 Monday morning, after police negotiated with Burch for hours, he surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Roanoke Police say while the standoff took a while, they’re thankful it ended peacefully and safely.

