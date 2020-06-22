Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Marine Corps veteran Aliscia Andrews will take on freshman Democrat Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District after narrowly defeating three other candidates at the district’s nominating convention. Andrews won on the final ballot Saturday at the GOP's drive-thru nominating convention Saturday at Shenandoah University in Winchester. Because large gatherings remain prohibited due to the coronavirus, the party convention was modified to allow for drive-thru voting and ranked-choice balloting. The change benefited Andrews, who was in third place after the first ballot. In the final round, Andrews defeated Rob Jones, who had led in the first two rounds.

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Federal workers from the Centers for Disease Control will be going door to door in two northern Virginia cities to conduct a survey of needs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Manassas and Manassas Park have large Hispanic populations and on a per-capita basis have been some of the hardest-hit jurisdictions in the country with COVID-19 cases. Beginning Monday, CDC workers will be going door to door in the area with a 30-question survey conducted in Spanish. The city of Manassas says the survey will collect information designed to help local health officials understand what resources are needed in the community.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Suspension of a program that brings international students to the U.S. for summer work has left businesses in Virginia Beach struggling to find employees. The Virginian-Pilot reports that more than 1,000 international students work every summer in Virginia Beach at hotels and other businesses catering to tourists under the J-1 Visa Student Work Travel program. But the visa program has been temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. It normally allows international students to work four months in the U.S. and stay an additional month for travel. Restaurateurs and hoteliers in the city say that as demand is picking up they are scrambling to find enough workers.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The governing body of northern Virginia’s largest city has voted unanimously to ban firearms on all public property. The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously for the ordinance after a public hearing Saturday. The new law takes effect July 1 and bars firearms and ammunition from all city facilities and parks. The city had a similar ordinance in the 1990s but a state law passed in 2002 barred localities from regulating firearms in their facilities. That law was overturned by the General Assembly this year. Alexandria said it is the first city Virginia to ban firearms under the new law.