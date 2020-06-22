Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

GOP DISTRICT CONVENTION

Andrews defeats trio to win GOP nomination in 10th District

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Marine Corps veteran Aliscia Andrews will take on freshman Democrat Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District after narrowly defeating three other candidates at the district’s nominating convention. Andrews won on the final ballot Saturday at the GOP's drive-thru nominating convention Saturday at Shenandoah University in Winchester. Because large gatherings remain prohibited due to the coronavirus, the party convention was modified to allow for drive-thru voting and ranked-choice balloting. The change benefited Andrews, who was in third place after the first ballot. In the final round, Andrews defeated Rob Jones, who had led in the first two rounds.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SURVEY

Virus survey workers to go door to door in northern Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Federal workers from the Centers for Disease Control will be going door to door in two northern Virginia cities to conduct a survey of needs related to the coronavirus pandemic. Manassas and Manassas Park have large Hispanic populations and on a per-capita basis have been some of the hardest-hit jurisdictions in the country with COVID-19 cases. Beginning Monday, CDC workers will be going door to door in the area with a 30-question survey conducted in Spanish. The city of Manassas says the survey will collect information designed to help local health officials understand what resources are needed in the community.

VIRGINIA BEACH-INTERNATIONAL WORKERS

Lack of international workers hurts Virginia Beach tourism

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Suspension of a program that brings international students to the U.S. for summer work has left businesses in Virginia Beach struggling to find employees. The Virginian-Pilot reports that more than 1,000 international students work every summer in Virginia Beach at hotels and other businesses catering to tourists under the J-1 Visa Student Work Travel program. But the visa program has been temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. It normally allows international students to work four months in the U.S. and stay an additional month for travel. Restaurateurs and hoteliers in the city say that as demand is picking up they are scrambling to find enough workers.

ALEXANDRIA-GUNS

Alexandria bans guns on city property

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The governing body of northern Virginia’s largest city has voted unanimously to ban firearms on all public property. The Alexandria City Council voted unanimously for the ordinance after a public hearing Saturday. The new law takes effect July 1 and bars firearms and ammunition from all city facilities and parks. The city had a similar ordinance in the 1990s but a state law passed in 2002 barred localities from regulating firearms in their facilities. That law was overturned by the General Assembly this year. Alexandria said it is the first city Virginia to ban firearms under the new law.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GRADUATION

5 seniors at graduation ceremony test positive for COVID-19

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Five graduating seniors at a Virginia high school who attended a modified commencement ceremony at the school have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fredericksburg City Schools Superintendent Marceline Catlett said Friday that the five students at James Monroe High School tested positive for COVID-19, and all five attended graduation ceremonies at the school on Monday. She said the school has been working with the local health department and that the risk of exposure for most students is low. The Free Lance-Star reported that each of the school's 233 graduates had the opportunity to attend individualized ceremonies that were booked in short time slots over a three-day period.

MONUMENT AVENUE ARREST

Officer charged after he's seen armed on roof by Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — An airport police officer has been charged with trespassing after authorities say witnesses spotted him on a roof with a handgun overlooking the Robert E. Lee memorial in downtown Richmond. Police say they received a call Saturday at about 6:30 a.m. to investigate a report of an armed individual on the roof of unoccupied building overlooking the memorial on the city’s famed Monument Avenue. Thirty-eight-year-old Riley O’Shaughnessey, an officer with the Richmond International Airport police, was charged with trespassing. The Lee statue has been a rallying point for protesters and the scene of sometimes violent clashes.

MISSING SOLDIER-TEXAS

Remains identified as soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) — Skeletal remains found in Killeen, Texas, have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma missing from Fort Hood, Texas. The U.S. Army's Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, Virginia, says in a Sunday that the remains are those of 24-year-old Private Gregory Scott Morales from Sapulpa. Police in Killeen say Morales' remains were found Friday in a field in Killeen after Fort Hood officials received a tip of a body in the field. The Army says foul play is suspected while an autopsy will determine the cause of death. Morales was last seen in August and was to be discharged within days after his disappearance.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA NURSING HOMES

Northam changes position, releases nursing home virus data

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is releasing the names of nursing homes that have had a coronavirus outbreak. The announcement reverses his earlier policy of withholding the information over privacy concerns. Northam announced Friday that he is directing the Virginia Department of Health to release the names on its website. He says the widespread nature of the pandemic makes it less likely that releasing this information would violate someone’s privacy or limit cooperation with a public health investigation. Republicans blasted Northam, saying he had the legal authority to release the names much earlier.