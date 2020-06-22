Advertisement

Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race

Bubba Wallace stands for the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Bubba Wallace stands for the national anthem before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR says a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace on Sunday at the NASCAR race in Talladega, Alabama.

Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s elite Cup Series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties.

NASCAR said it has launched an immediate investigation into the noose. The series says it was “outraged” and said there is no place for racism in NASCAR.

Wallace says he was saddened but undeterred.

The series races at Talladega on Monday after a one-day rain delay.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

