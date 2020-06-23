Advertisement

Roanoke Catholic School makes plans to resume in person classes in the Fall

By Ann Taylor
Published: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:19 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While many school systems in our viewing area are trying to figure out what the upcoming school year will look like, Roanoke Catholic School announced last week it is planning to be back in the fall at full capacity.

“I would say our students didn’t miss a beat.”

When Roanoke Catholic had to close down for the year March 13, Michael Hemphill, Director of Marketing for the school, said he was proud at how well the students and teachers transitioned to on-line learning.

“We kept grading, we kept testing, we kept meeting, teaching, inspiring- our students obviously not as ideal as being in class but nevertheless they did not fall behind at all,” said Hemphill.

Hemphill went on to say school administrators have been working closely with the Richmond Diocese to see what coming back to school in August means for them, and of course that means flexibility during an ever-changing pandemic.

“We know that whatever we decide today it might have to change in two weeks, a month, and so we are going to respond to that with the goal of reopening August 25th,” said Hemphill.

While they are still actively working on the logistics such as social distancing protocols, fall sports and lunches, some parents, like Jeniffer Brillhart Kibler, say they are on board for students to come back to school.

“You know, there is always a little bit of apprehension because as Mr. Hemphill said, this is ever-changing and it seems that day to day there’s something new”, said Kibler.

Hemphill said they are prepared; if things worsen between now and August 25, they will continue on with virtual learning.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family pet, one resident dead after fire Monday in Roanoke

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A second fire that occurred along Wise Ave. at around 2:15 p.m. is not believed to be connected.

News

VSP seeks public input for reaccreditation assessment

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WVIR
When the Virginia State Police achieved its initial accreditation from CALEA in 1986, the Department was only the second state law enforcement agency in the nation to receive this prestigious recognition. Since then, the Virginia State Police has successfully maintained an accredited status.

News

Jeff Bezos’ fortune rises $13 billion in one day following Amazon stock boom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Bezos could buy the Dallas Cowboys, New York Mets, and New York Knicks and still have more than $2 billion left over

Crime

Murder charge possible in case of baby found dead in woman’s bag

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Roanoke County search warrant indicates investigators are comparing the DNA of a woman with that of a baby found dead in a bag being carried by her.

News

New space and services coming with expansion of Our Lady of the Valley assisted living facility

Updated: 3 hours ago
Completion is planned for summer 2021.

Latest News

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

News

Botetourt County School Board approves back-to-school plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kate Capodanno
Teachers will have nine work days before the first day of school to get better situated for the year and for remote learning.

News

New River Valley Mall name is changing to Uptown Christiansburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
A rebranding and new marketing initiative means a name change for New River Valley Mall in Christiansburg.

News

Marion Police announce retirement of K9 Cooper

Updated: 4 hours ago
Throughout his career, he is credited with 120 arrests ranging from drug violations to illegal firearms.

Forecast

Tuesday, July 21, Midday FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Watch out for a few stronger storms this afternoon.

Coronavirus

Junior League cancels 2020 Stocked Market event

Updated: 5 hours ago
Coronavirus concerns lead to the cancellation.