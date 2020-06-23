Roanoke Catholic School makes plans to resume in person classes in the Fall

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While many school systems in our viewing area are trying to figure out what the upcoming school year will look like, Roanoke Catholic School announced last week it is planning to be back in the fall at full capacity.

“I would say our students didn’t miss a beat.”

When Roanoke Catholic had to close down for the year March 13, Michael Hemphill, Director of Marketing for the school, said he was proud at how well the students and teachers transitioned to on-line learning.

“We kept grading, we kept testing, we kept meeting, teaching, inspiring- our students obviously not as ideal as being in class but nevertheless they did not fall behind at all,” said Hemphill.

Hemphill went on to say school administrators have been working closely with the Richmond Diocese to see what coming back to school in August means for them, and of course that means flexibility during an ever-changing pandemic.

“We know that whatever we decide today it might have to change in two weeks, a month, and so we are going to respond to that with the goal of reopening August 25th,” said Hemphill.

While they are still actively working on the logistics such as social distancing protocols, fall sports and lunches, some parents, like Jeniffer Brillhart Kibler, say they are on board for students to come back to school.

“You know, there is always a little bit of apprehension because as Mr. Hemphill said, this is ever-changing and it seems that day to day there’s something new”, said Kibler.

Hemphill said they are prepared; if things worsen between now and August 25, they will continue on with virtual learning.

