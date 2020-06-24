Humidity stays lower Thursday, but storms could return

ROANOKE, Va (WDBJ) - A front will move in overnight and pass through Thursday allowing for more pleasant weather to finish off this week. A few showers and storms may be triggered by this front on Thursday. A high pressure system will shift to our east over the weekend into early next week. This will place our region in the so called ‘ring of fire'. The ring of fire is the outer edge of a high pressure system where thunderstorms develop each afternoon. Highs will climb close to 90 this weekend as humidity levels rise. The coverage of storms will become more numerous as we head into early next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Lower humidity has made a difference in our weather Wednesday. We’ll continue to see comfortable levels of humidity at least through Friday. A weak front will pass overnight allowing for a reinforcing shot of drier air. Some fog may form early Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows fall into the mid 50s west to mid 60s east.

Subtle decrease in humidity levels through Friday. (WDBJ)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

The pleasant weather continues with mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. However, a few showers and storms may develop early Thursday afternoon. We’ll see likely dry weather Friday. Highs return to the low to mid 80s both days. We will gradually start to feel the humid weather return, but it certainly won’t compare to the tropical air that was in place earlier in the week.

Southside may see the best chances of rain with even a severe storm possible. (WDBJ7 Weather)

THE WEEKEND

It’s looking like a nice hot and humid weekend. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Dew points close in on 70 which will make it feel very uncomfortable. We do have a chance for a few thunderstorms, especially on Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

With soupy air back in place, our daily afternoon storm chances will return. Highs will be a bit cooler compared to the weekend thanks to additional clouds and rain chances.

SAHARAN DUST

The Saharan dust plume continues to head out way. (WDBJ)

We should begin seeing the impacts this weekend from Saharan dust that traveled thousands of miles from the continent of Africa. You’ll likely be underwhelmed by the appearance, as it will basically just look hazy at times in the sky. The more notable impact will be brilliant orange sunrises and sunsets the accompany the dust events.

The dust moved over the Caribbean islands earlier in the week with reduced visibility The island of Puerto Rico was shrouded in the hazy conditions . We don’t expect the dust to be as thick across Virginia when it arrives by the end of the week.

