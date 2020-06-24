Four people safe after boat fire on Smith Mountain Lake

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Fire and Rescue extinguished a boat fire on the lake Wednesday evening.

According to the Smith Mountain Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the boat was engulfed in flame when crews got there, and the fire burned to the water line.

Four people were onboard the boat, and got out safely. The boat was removed from the water with no fuel leakage.

A camera at Captain’s Quarter Marina got one view of the fire.

Conservation police and the Franklin County Fire Marshal are investigating to determine the cause.

