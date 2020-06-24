Franklin County murder case against Michael Brown proceeds to grand jury

Wednesday, new details in the case against a Marine deserter accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend were released in a Franklin County court.

Rodney Brown was killed in Hardy November 9, 2019. Michael Brown was on the run until November 27, when he was found in the attic of the home where the murder took place.

Arguably the most interesting part of Wednesday’s testimony was when Michael’s emotional mother explained what Michael told her do to after the murder of Rodney Brown, and why it might have happened.

Brown, whose picture was circulated during the weeks that he was missing, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon in a suit and tie, ready for his preliminary hearing in Franklin County’s General District Court.

Michael Brown’s mother, Vanessa Hanson, was in court, along with Rodney Brown’s family. Also in attendance were neighbors who said they were there to support Michael.

First, two investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office took the stand.

The first explained the kind of evidence taken from the RV they found in Roanoke which they said contained IDs belonging to Michael Brown and checks belonging to Rodney Brown.

Another officer explained how troopers who arrested Michael Brown in the Hardy home, weeks after the murder, saw him come out from the attic with a gun, before being taken into custody.

Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney AJ Dudley also presented information from Rodney Brown’s autopsy, which showed the medical examiner recovered three bullets from his head and five from his chest. The bullets, he explained, are believed to have come from two guns.

Deborah Caldwell Bono, attorney for Michael Brown, also noted in a stipulation before the court details from the day Michael Brown was arrested at Rodney Brown’s house in Hardy. She noted a trooper allegedly heard a noise in the home and saw Michael Brown descending from the attic into a closet in a bedroom. Caldwell Bono noted the trooper said Brown had a gun on him. During a brief verbal exchange, she said Brown told the officer he wanted to negotiate a surrender, but that he had a book on him and if he was unable to keep the book he would kill himself. The officers took Brown’s weapon, controlled it and took him into custody without incident.

Michael Brown’s mother, Vanessa Hanson, also took the stand. At times she became emotional.

Hanson confirmed Rodney Brown was not Michael’s biological father.

She testified she found Rodney Brown’s body after hearing a cracking noise outside. She found him on the ground, and then saw Michael Brown walking toward her, armed with a long rifle and a black handgun with a silencer.

She told the judge she went inside to call her mother. While doing so, she said Brown put a gun to her head and told her to lie to her mother about why she was calling. Hanson admitted to never calling 9-1-1.

"I was just so scared all I could think was call my mom," she said.

Testimony from Hanson and stipulations from Caldwell Bono indicated a potential history of abuse in the home.

Caldwell Bono indicated she and Hanson had a conversation in which Hanson told her Michael had once said of Rodney Brown, “If he beats you again I’ll whoop his [expletive]. I am not a little boy anymore.”

It was also pointed out by the Commonwealth that Hanson originally told police a different version of her story than the one she was sharing in court.

Caldwell Bono indicated another conversation she had with Hanson in which Hanson explained how Michael hadn't seemed himself the last time she saw him before the murder on October 31, saying Hanson described him as talking nonsense with a crazy look in his eye.

The judge ended the hearing by certifying the two felony charges, second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, to the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury will then decide whether to indict him on those charges. If that happens his case will be sent up to the Circuit Court, where Brown could face a jury trial. When and how those jury trials could take place because of the COVID-19 crisis is unclear.

